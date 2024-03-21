Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 28 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 28 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, March 10, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 10, was down from 51 on the same day the previous week.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 46 per cent.
Seventeen new patients with Covid were also admitted to hospital in Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to March 8.