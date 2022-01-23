Successful applicants will be funded to spend six weeks in the USA investigating a project of their choice.Open to individuals living and/or working in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, the scholarship exists to unlock the potential of 21-35 year olds by immersion in American society, industry and culture, so they can realise their aspirations and benefit the wider Notts community.

NRMTS is looking for ambitious and driven individuals seeking a life-changing opportunity that would help them to progress in their lives and careers, whilst also having a positive impact on Nottinghamshire.Applicants will be required to demonstrate the need and benefit of their proposed project as it affects them, their employer and Nottinghamshire.

To get an idea of the kinds of scholars/projects that have been successful in the past, why not visit the scholar page https://rooseveltscholarship.org/scholars/ of our website, or check out these introductory videos https://rooseveltscholarship.org/current-scholars/ from our most recent alumni?

Applications are open to individuals living and/or working in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Applications must be submitted via our website https://rooseveltscholarship.org/how-to-apply/ before midnight on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Long-listed applicants will be invited to an initial interview on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Applicants short-listed after the first interview will be invited to a final interview on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Further details about the application and interview process are available on our website.

NRMTS is a Nottinghamshire-based charity, established in 1946 by the Lord Mayor of Nottingham, Francis Carney, and US President Dwight Eisenhower, in recognition of the contribution made by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in ending World War II.Since its inception, the scholarship has sent more than 180 of Nottinghamshire's best and brightest young talents to the United States to promote a spirit of trans-atlantic friendship and to encourage cultural and economic knowledge exchange.If you, or somebody you know, would like to join our scholarship community, the journey begins by submitting an application.

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.