Nottingham NHS chiefs urge patients to use alternative services as junior doctors strikes continue

Junior doctors make up almost half of the medical workforce, so it is inevitable that some services have been disrupted.

Keith Girling, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust medical director said: “Please only use A&E or call 999 for life threatening injury or illness. The quickest way to receive medical help is via NHS111 online, but you can also use your GP, pharmacy or urgent treatment centre. By choosing NHS services wisely and making every appointment count, you will be helping to ensure our hard-working staff can be there for the patients who need us most.

Junior doctors are striking until 7am on Saturday morning. Photo: Getty Images

“Junior doctors play a vital role in the running of our NHS so it is inevitable that services will be disrupted. We are doing everything we can to focus on urgent and emergency care during the strike period.”

Dr Tim Noble, executive medical director at Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital, said: “Regardless of any action taking place, we want to remind our communities that, if you have an appropriate need, the NHS is still here for you, and to attend any appointments you may have unless contacted otherwise.”

In the majority of cases, the first doctor anyone will see when they go into hospital will be a junior doctor.

They are qualified doctors who have anywhere up to eight years’ experience working as a hospital doctor, depending on their specialty, or up to three years in general practice.

How the public can help:

Please use A&E or call 999 if you are facing life-threatening illness or injury – your NHS is here for you when you need it, especially if you or your loved ones become seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

If your relative is due to be discharged from hospital and needs to be collected, please do whatever you can to help bring them home as early as possible as this will help teams free up a hospital bed for someone waiting to be admitted.

The quickest way to receive medical help is via NHS111 online, but you can also use your GP, pharmacy or urgent treatment centre.

Pharmacies can offer over-the-counter advice and treat common illnesses such as colds, sore throats, stings and allergies.

Consider using urgent treatment centres as they can treat injuries including sprains, strains, suspected fractures, bites, cuts, scalds, and other non-life-threatening conditions. and waiting times are usually much shorter than A&E.