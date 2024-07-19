Nottingham beach is back as popular attraction returns with a Greek theme
This year, it's revamped with a stunning Santorini theme, bringing the essence of Greece right to the city centre.
And it’s open now and will be every day from 10am right up until September 1
Bulwell-based company, The Mellors Group is setting the summer stage with sand, pool, thrilling rides, mouth-watering food, refreshing drinks, and games to keep the excitement going all summer long.
Bringing a bigger and better sandy beach and pool area, Nottingham residents and visitors have even more reason to cool off and escape the summer heat, all alongside the new, stylish Santorini-themed beach bar.
There are also rides and attractions with something for all the family, including the iconic Starflyer, bungee trampolines, hook-a-duck, bumper boats, and much more.
With summer family activities including volleyball, salsa dancing, and the much-loved movie nights, visit nottinghambeach.co.uk for the full entertainment schedule and to enter your team for the volleyball competition.
For visitors craving something tasty, there will be a variety of stalls offering food, drink, and indulgent treats.
Embrace the Santorini vibe with hearty Greek gyros or indulge your sweet tooth with Nutella-filled crepes.
For beachgoers looking for an ice-cold drink, the beach bar is the perfect summer hotspot to enjoy a fruity Pimms or refreshing Aperol Spritz, a pint of chilled beer, or a crisp glass of wine.
Entry is still free for visitors wanting to enjoy the beach and paddling area.
Sun-seekers who want to experience all other attractions will be able to get tickets on arrival if they’re available.
