Nottingham and Sheffield visit for Ashfield writer's 'Dear England' production

The National Theatre announces a highly anticipated tour of its hit production, Dear England, written by James Graham from Ashfield, as the play visits Nottingham and Sheffield, among other locations across the UK.

Written by the acclaimed stage and screenwriter James Graham from Ashfield (known for BBC’s 'Sherwood,' and ITV’s 'Quiz’), and directed by Rupert Goold, the artistic director of the Almeida Theatre (famed for 'Patriots' and 'King Charles III'), 'Dear England' tells the uplifting, sometimes heartbreaking, and ultimately inspiring story of Gareth Southgate's innovative tenure as England's manager.

This gripping examination of the intersection between nation and sport has been recognised with the Olivier Award for 'Best New Play' and will embark on a tour of 16 venues across England from September 15 (2025) to March 14 (2026).

This production is a collaboration between Josh Andrews and Stuart Galbraith for JAS Theatricals.

'Dear England' National Theatre and West End Runs, by Marc Brenner.

‘Dear England’ will open at the Theatre Royal Plymouth from September 15 to 20.

It will then tour to Nottingham Theatre Royal from September 23 to 27, and can be viewed at Sheffield Lyceum from October 21 to 25 later this year.

For more information on all tour dates and to sign up for priority booking visit dearenglandonstage.com.

James Graham said: “I am beyond delighted and grateful that ‘Dear England’ is heading out on a nation-wide tour across England.

Ashfield-born James Graham is the writer behind 'Dear England'.

“To put the national game on the stage of the National Theatre and then into the West End back in 2023 was an utter dream.

“Now, to head out on a nationwide tour feels like winning the treble.

“As someone from a community that had limited access to culture growing up, I'm especially aware of how vital it is to share work of such a scale beyond the capital.

“And as a lifelong theatre and England fan, the chance to tell a story about the beautiful game and through the prism of Gareth Southgate's transformative term has been a privilege.

“I think he has been a remarkable leader, and it fills me with great excitement and joy that we get to share Rupert's euphoric and entertaining production, with all its incredible movement and music, once more with audiences around the country.”

Kate Varah, executive director & co-chief executive of the National Theatre, said: “’Dear England’ by James Graham is our award winning, brilliant play that takes the much-loved topic of football and opens up a lens on so much more: English identity, masculinity and what it means to be a leader.

“We had a tremendous reaction to ‘Dear England’ when it was with us on the South Bank, and in the West End.

“Director Rupert Goold has crafted such a wonderful production that will leave you wanting to sing and smile in the stalls and gasp at the penalty shoot-outs.

“We are delighted to be working with JAS Theatricals and our partner venues across England to deliver this important nationwide tour so that more people will have access to this incredible show.

“Whether you are a football fan or not, ‘Dear England’ will bring you joy and hope for all we can achieve in this country.”