Danielle Thompson was given the award for showing exceptional care for patients, their families and the team.
She was nominated for the award by staff in the cardio-respiratory Bassetlaw team for her positivity and being the person that ‘puts her arm around the whole team to support them’.
The Cavell Star Awards is a national awards programme given to nurses, midwives, nursing associates and healthcare assistants.
Danielle said: “I feel overwhelmed and amazed that they nominated me, let alone receiving one.
“For me personally it is a huge achievement, and I am very proud of it. Definitely one of the highlights in my nursing career.”
Becky Sutton, executive director of Community Health Services said: “Congratulations to Danielle on this fantastic achievement.
“She is very highly thought of by her team for the exceptional care she provides and the support she provides the team.
“She is thoroughly deserving of this award. Well done, Danielle.”