Danielle Thompson was given the award for showing exceptional care for patients, their families and the team.

She was nominated for the award by staff in the cardio-respiratory Bassetlaw team for her positivity and being the person that ‘puts her arm around the whole team to support them’.

The Cavell Star Awards is a national awards programme given to nurses, midwives, nursing associates and healthcare assistants.

Danielle Thompson has been awarded a Cavell Star Award for her work as a team leader of the North Notts cardio-respiratory team.

Danielle said: “I feel overwhelmed and amazed that they nominated me, let alone receiving one.

“For me personally it is a huge achievement, and I am very proud of it. Definitely one of the highlights in my nursing career.”

Becky Sutton, executive director of Community Health Services said: “Congratulations to Danielle on this fantastic achievement.

“She is very highly thought of by her team for the exceptional care she provides and the support she provides the team.