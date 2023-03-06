Denise Hardwick, founder of Doggy Den’s UK Rescue, operates the rescue from the Rex Pet Hotel site on Shireoaks Hill Farm, Creswell Road, Cuckney.

The rescue centre rehomes dogs across the UK, with dogs of all breeds, ages and backstories in desperate need of adoption.

Jade Sheldon and Denise Hardwick on the scrap heap with the rescued puppies.

Denise, Jade, Louise Wetton, owner of Rex Pet Hotel, and Pamela Lampard volunteered their time to travel to Macedonia and aid with rescue efforts of stray and abandoned dogs.

The volunteers worked alongside Ivana Miseva and Marija Janakievska, part of Pawpers in the Ruff, a not for profit organisation in Macedonia, linked to Doggy Den’s Rescue.

After discovering 12 dumped puppies on a scrap heap, Jade said volunteers knew they needed to set up a fundraising page to support the “desperate” dogs.

She said: “These desperate dogs are in need of not only food and water but medical attention in order to help them survive.

Puppies found on the scrap heap.

“Looking the other way was not an option once you hear their cries for help.

“We are appealing for help financially to provide necessary tests, medication, food and shelter in the hope that they can be rehomed in the UK once they are healthy six-month-olds.

“We have a young dog with an injured paw, who made her way towards us asking for help. We do not have the heart to turn her away.

“We are a small organisation, with a voluntary team asking for donations to help these pups in need.

“Once they are in your arms, there's no going back. It's not a place for any dog.”

In just two days, £1,000 of the fundraiser’s £4,000 target was raised, with people encouraged to ensure the team reach their fundraising target by making a donation or sharing the page at gofund.me/ac23dd3a.

Denise said: “After this visit, we now have 150 dogs available to adopt. The easiest way is for you to complete an application.”