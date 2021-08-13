This week, the national awards ceremony celebrating the vital work of councillors across England opened its call for nominations for the 2021 LGIU and CCLA Cllr Awards.

Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and CCLA are proud to officially launch the 12th annual Cllr Awards, honouring the achievements of councillors that are often unrecognised.

This year’s award categories celebrate the essential and varied work of councillors and include the coveted Community Champion, Leader of the Year and Young Councillor of the Year awards, alongside a new Resilience and Recovery category for 2021.

Nominations can be made by anyone who would like to recognise a councillor doing outstanding work for their community. They are open until Friday, September 24, with the shortlist unveiled at the end of October.

The winners will be revealed at this year’s ceremony, taking place on Wednesday, December 1. Due to the ongoing Covid-related restrictions, it will be held as a hybrid event with virtual link ups to a central London venue.

Jonathan Carr-West, Chief Executive of LGIU, said: “Local government supports all of us, each and every day. On every street, in every town, up and down the country, it is the vital work of councillors that keeps things moving.