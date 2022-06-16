No Robin Hood Line services between Worksop and Nottingham as East Midlands Railway workers prepare to strike

Members of the RMT Union will strike on June 21, 23 and 25, reducing services for customers across the country.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has been working on contingency plans to provide as many services as possible but the opening hours of the railway and the number of services will be significantly reduced.

A spokesman from EMR said: “Our colleagues at Network Rail are also affected by strike action and therefore their ability to operate the infrastructure is also significantly reduced. This includes maintenance staff who renew and repair the infrastructure as well as colleagues working in control and signalling roles who ensure the safe operation of our railway.

There will be no Robin Hood Line services running during the East Midlands Railway strike

“Network Rail will continue to operate their larger control centres (such as the East Midlands Control Centre in Derby) but with reduced numbers of staff. There will not be sufficient staff to additionally operate smaller sites and signal boxes.

"Lines of route which are controlled from these smaller sites and signal boxes will therefore be closed on strike days.”

Rail Replacement Bus (RRB) services will not be provided where lines are closed as there is not enough capacity to meet demand.

Will Rogers, managing director for EMR said: “We are extremely disappointed the RMT have decided to strike on June 21, 23 and 25. This is the wrong decision for the railway and communities we serve.

“There will be changes to our normal timetable and some parts of our network will have no train services on strike days and other lines will have a reduced level of service. I would urge all customers to think carefully about their journeys next week – and make alternative arrangements if possible.”

Customers are asked to only travel by train if absolutely necessary. If customers are travelling, they are asked to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journey. This includes the days between strikes as EMR expects the knock-on effects of the strikes to impact services on the following days, particularly on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.