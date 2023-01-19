No Forest Live music concerts in Sherwood Forest in 2023 - but situation under review for 2024

Sherwood Pines had been one of the regular venues for the Forestry England’s nationwide series of summer concerts, called Forest Live, over recent years.

Stars to have graced the stage near Kings Clipstone include Elbow, Olly Murs, Gary Barlow and Sir Tom Jones.

However, after the planned 2020 shows – including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Jools Holland and co-headliners Will Young and James Morrison – were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced Sherwood Pines would take 2021 off.

Crowds at Sherwood Pines to see Paul Weller in 2019. Picture: Glenn Ashley.

And a similar decision has been made for summer 2023, meaning Sherwood Pines will again be silent.

A Forestry England spokesman said: “Forest Live 2023 will be taking place in the forests where our concerts were held in 2022.

Jack Savoretti on stage at Sherwood Pines.

“This follows on from the two-year challenges due to the pandemic.

“While not in the calendar for 2023, Sherwood Pines and other Forest Live venues will be reviewed after this year’s series.

“The nearest Forest Live 2023 venue in the Midlands region is Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffordshire.”

Shows scheduled for Cannock Chase include Madness on Thursday, June 8, Paul Weller – who played Sherwood Pines in 2019 – on June 9, Tom Grennan on June 10 and Jack Savoretti on June 11.

For tickets, see forestryengland.uk/cannock-chase-live-music

