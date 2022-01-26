A picture taken by a concerned passer-by.

Two pictures taken from outside the construction site of the former Bridge Court building in Worksop town centre showed Bassetlaw District Council leader Simon Greaves and deputy leader, Jo White, walking without a hi-vis or a hard hat, despite signage on the fencing.

Mike Introna, Conservative district councillor for East Retford South, said it was ‘not a very responsible thing to do’.

He said: “It is a lot more dangerous than eating cheese or wine outside, whether you're breaking rules or not.

“If something fell off that site, someone could be killed.”

Building partners Lindum Group has confirmed that there was no health and safety breach on site.

Nikki Cobb, spokesperson of Lindum Group, said: “There has been a reported breach of health and safety on our site at Worksop.

“As a construction contractor, safety is our absolute priority.

“We have looked at the details, both our health and safety team and spoken to our site team, and we are reassured that there has been no breach.

“The visiting party was prearranged and there was a designated safety area for the visit.

“All of our usual health and safety policies were all adhered to.”

The construction site is for the new Access to Skills Hub, which the council was awarded £3.5million from D2N2’s Getting Building Fund to refurbish the vacant building.