Nine restaurants and takeaways in Worksop and Retford with a new food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.
These nine establishments in Worksop and Retford have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.
1. New food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Worksop and Retford Photo: Pixabay
2. The Ashley Hotel
The Ashley Hotel on Carlton Road, Worksop, was rated five out of five on September 1. Photo: Submit
3. Three Legged Stool
Three Legged Stool on Raymoth Lane, Worksop, was rated five out of five on August 26. Photo: Google
4. Central Bark
Central Bark, in Clumber Park, Worksop, was rated five out of five on August 29. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire