Nine restaurants and takeaways in Worksop and Retford with a new food hygiene rating

By Shelley Marriott
Published 1st Oct 2025, 12:26 BST
If you’re planning on treating yourself to a takeaway or a meal out we have compiled a list of food establishments in Worksop and the surrounding area, that have been given a new food hygiene rating following its most recent inspection.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.

These nine establishments in Worksop and Retford have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.

New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Worksop and Retford

1. New food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Worksop and Retford

The Ashley Hotel on Carlton Road, Worksop, was rated five out of five on September 1.

2. The Ashley Hotel

The Ashley Hotel on Carlton Road, Worksop, was rated five out of five on September 1.

Three Legged Stool on Raymoth Lane, Worksop, was rated five out of five on August 26.

3. Three Legged Stool

Three Legged Stool on Raymoth Lane, Worksop, was rated five out of five on August 26.

Central Bark, in Clumber Park, Worksop, was rated five out of five on August 29.

4. Central Bark

Central Bark, in Clumber Park, Worksop, was rated five out of five on August 29.

