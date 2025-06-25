Nine restaurants and takeaways in Worksop and Retford with a new food hygiene rating

By Shelley Marriott
Published 25th Jun 2025, 12:47 BST
If you’re planning on treating yourself to a takeaway or a meal out and you want to try somewhere new we have compiled a list of food establishments in Worksop and the surrounding area, that have been given a new food hygiene rating following its most recent inspection.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.

These establishments in Worksop and Retford have been visited by inspectors during the last month and have been given a new rating.

MeltAway on Bridge Street, Worksop, was given a five out of five rating on June 3.

Cafe Neo on Bridge Place, Worksop, was given a five out of five rating on May 13.

Jenny's Cafe on Central Avenue, Worksop, was given a five out of five rating on June 11

