Nine restaurants and takeaways in Worksop and Retford with a new food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.
These establishments in Worksop and Retford have been visited by inspectors during the last month and have been given a new rating
1. New food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Worksop and Retford Photo: Pixabay
2. MeltAway
MeltAway on Bridge Street, Worksop, was given a five out of five rating on June 3. Photo: MeltAway
3. Cafe Neo
Cafe Neo on Bridge Place, Worksop, was given a five out of five rating on May 13. Photo: Google
4. Jenny's Cafe
Jenny's Cafe on Central Avenue, Worksop, was given a five out of five rating on June 11 Photo: Google