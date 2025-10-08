Nine places to pick your own pumpkins in Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop

By Shelley Marriott
Published 8th Oct 2025, 15:39 BST
October is now upon us and everyone is getting ready for Halloween.

And there is no better autumnal activity than going to pick your own pumpkins.

Here are nine places where you can visit in Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop.

A selection of places where you can pick your own pumpkins this October

A selection of places where you can pick your own pumpkins this October Photo: Submitted

Maxey's Farm Shop on Hockerton Road, Kirklington, Nottinghamshire, is open October 11, and 12, from 9am to 5pm (last entry 4.30pm); October 13 to 17, from 10am to 4pm (last entry 3.30pm); October 18, to 26, from 9am to 5pm (last entry 4.30pm); October 27, to 30, from 9am to 4pm (last entry 3.30pm) and October 31, from 9am to 3pm (last entry 2.30pm).

Maxey's Farm Shop on Hockerton Road, Kirklington, Nottinghamshire, is open October 11, and 12, from 9am to 5pm (last entry 4.30pm); October 13 to 17, from 10am to 4pm (last entry 3.30pm); October 18, to 26, from 9am to 5pm (last entry 4.30pm); October 27, to 30, from 9am to 4pm (last entry 3.30pm) and October 31, from 9am to 3pm (last entry 2.30pm).

Willow Tree Family Farm on Langwith Road, Mansfield, is opening its Halloween Farm Fest from October 27, to October 31, from 10am and 4pm, and there is also an adults only event on October 25, from 4pm to 8pm.

Willow Tree Family Farm on Langwith Road, Mansfield, is opening its Halloween Farm Fest from October 27, to October 31, from 10am and 4pm, and there is also an adults only event on October 25, from 4pm to 8pm.

White Post Farm on Mansfield Road, Farnsfield, is hosting Halloween at the Farm from Saturday, October 18, to Friday, October 31, from 10am to 5pm.

White Post Farm on Mansfield Road, Farnsfield, is hosting Halloween at the Farm from Saturday, October 18, to Friday, October 31, from 10am to 5pm.

