Nine of the best garden centres near Worksop, according to Google reviews

So if your garden is in need of a bit of TLC or if you want to give it a new look and don’t know where to start we have compiled a list of some of the best garden centres in Worksop and the surrounding area.
All of these have been given a rating of four or above according to Google reviews.
They are listed in no particular order.
1. Notcutts Dukeries
Notcutts Dukeries on Welbeck Estate, Worksop, has a 4.2/5 rating based on 510 reviews. Photo: Google
2. Darfoulds Nursery Ltd
Darfoulds Nursery Ltd on Chesterfield Road, Worksop, has a 4.5/5 rating based on 483 reviews. Photo: Google
3. The Barn At Morefruita Farm
The Barn At Morefruita Farm on Oxcroft Estate, Mansfield Road, Worksop, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 226 reviews. Photo: Google
4. John's Plants
John's Plants on Doncaster Road, Langold, Worksop, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 27 reviews. Photo: Google