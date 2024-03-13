Nine of the best garden centres near Worksop, according to Google reviews

As spring is starting to arrive, people will be spending more and more time outside.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 13th Mar 2024, 11:20 GMT

So if your garden is in need of a bit of TLC or if you want to give it a new look and don’t know where to start we have compiled a list of some of the best garden centres in Worksop and the surrounding area.

All of these have been given a rating of four or above according to Google reviews.

They are listed in no particular order.

Notcutts Dukeries on Welbeck Estate, Worksop, has a 4.2/5 rating based on 510 reviews.

1. Notcutts Dukeries

Darfoulds Nursery Ltd on Chesterfield Road, Worksop, has a 4.5/5 rating based on 483 reviews.

2. Darfoulds Nursery Ltd

The Barn At Morefruita Farm on Oxcroft Estate, Mansfield Road, Worksop, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 226 reviews.

3. The Barn At Morefruita Farm

John's Plants on Doncaster Road, Langold, Worksop, has a 4.8/5 rating based on 27 reviews.

4. John's Plants

