Nine of the best beaches within easy reach of Worksop

There’s nothing better than a day at the seaside – and you don’t have to travel for hours to get there.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST

We have compiled a list of nine of the best beaches which are within easy reach of Worksop.

So grab your bucket and spade and enjoy a day at the seaside.

Cleethorpes Central Beach, King Pin, Central Promenade, Beacon Hill, Grant Thorold, Cleethorpes, DN35 8SE

1. Cleethorpes Central Beach

Cleethorpes Central Beach, King Pin, Central Promenade, Beacon Hill, Grant Thorold, Cleethorpes, DN35 8SE Photo: Donna Clifford

Mablethorpe Central Beach, The Fulbeck PH, Quebec Road, Mablethorpe and Sutton CP, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire, LN12 1QQ

2. Mablethorpe Central Beach

Mablethorpe Central Beach, The Fulbeck PH, Quebec Road, Mablethorpe and Sutton CP, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire, LN12 1QQ Photo: ELDC

Sutton On Sea Central Beach, Meridale Community Garden, York Road, Mablethorpe and Sutton CP, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire, LN12 2EU.

3. Sutton On Sea Central Beach

Sutton On Sea Central Beach, Meridale Community Garden, York Road, Mablethorpe and Sutton CP, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire, LN12 2EU. Photo: JPI Media

Chapel St Leonards, Esplanade, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness, PE24 5TB.

4. Chapel St Leonards

Chapel St Leonards, Esplanade, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness, PE24 5TB. Photo: Google

Related topics:Worksop
