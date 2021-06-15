Nine memorable England v Scotland clashes from down the years

4. England 2 Scotland 3, April 15, 1967

England were the reigning world champions but goals from Denis Law, Bobby Lennox and Jim McCalliog gave the Scots the win. Jack Charlton and Geoff Hurst replied for the hosts but it wasn't enough. Scotland joked afterwards that this result now made them 'unofficial world champions'.

Photo: Larry Ellis/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images