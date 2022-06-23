A nine-bed property on Park Street, Worksop, has gone on the market.

On the market for £950,000 with estate agents Redbrik, the property on Park Street has no onward chain attached, so potential buyers are advised to be quick and book a viewing at the enormous house.

With nine bedrooms including a separate contained apartment, there is also an opportunity for the potential buyer to provide multiple rental occupancies.

The property sits in an excellent location just off of Sparken Hill and not even a five minute walk to Savoy Cinema in the town centre. It boasts expansive and well-maintained landscaped gardens, a double garage, and let’s not forget a swimming pool.

To find out more about this property, visit Redbrik at: https://www.redbrik.co.uk/property-for-sale-details/9-bedroom-detached-house-for-sale-in-park-street-worksop-s80-62ac6dbc8993b94a1df0d453/

The floor plan is generously sized too, but the house also holds plenty of scope for improvement.

The ground floor currently offers a large living room, a large dining room, a gym, a kitchen, an office, a cloakroom, two toilets, pantry, utility room, and a garage with access to the swimming pool.

Up the grand staircase to the first floor is eight of the nine bedrooms, with the final bedroom being part of the self-contained apartment.

All eight bedrooms can be used as double bedrooms and the main bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom. There are also another three bathrooms.

The self-contained apartment can be accessed on the first floor from the staircase in the lounge and snooker room, which also has its own shower room.

The wooden staircase takes you to an open-plan living area with a double bedroom, kitchen and dining space.

Before you visit the property on Redbrik, check out the photos below.

