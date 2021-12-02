'Nightmare before Christmas' as Thoresby Park North Pole Experience axed by organisers

Organisers of the North Pole Experience announced on Tuesday that they were cancelling the event, citing ‘unforeseen circumstances’ – stating that it was ‘with deep regret and sadness’.

The development comes after parents vented their anger at a lack of communication from the company after the event failed to start at its planned date at the start of November.

Thoresby Park also said they were seeking legal advice as the set-up on the grounds is 'half completed', but hasn't yet opened.

It's not very festive

The event had been billed as ‘magical’, with some paying hundreds of pounds to bring the whole family.

One irate parent described the situation as the ‘nightmare before Christmas’.

The organisers published a copy of an email sent to customers on their website this week, which reads: "Our team have worked tirelessly over the past 12 months to build, create and deliver a magical experience for families this season.

"With every obstacle thrown at our team we have overcome it however we are now in a position that unfortunately leads to this situation we are in now. From all of us we do sincerely apologise as we understand the heartbreak and stress this will cause to you.

"Unfortunately we are not in a position to be able to provide you with further details at this moment in time.