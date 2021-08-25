Senior Sister Margaret started her journey at the young age of 18 at the old Victoria hospital and leaves Bassetlaw Hospital 50 years on.

Daughters Laura and Amy Underwood said: “A patient’s well-being has always been Mum’s priority, and she would pride herself in ensuring they would receive the best possible care.

“I know she has thoroughly enjoyed her career, meeting lots of amazing professionals, some who have become life long friends.

Senior Sister Margaret Underwood retires after 50 years service to the NHS.