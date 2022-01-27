The devices are being made available to 220,000 people across the country who have been diagnosed with uncontrolled high blood pressure and who could benefit from regular checks.

The action to catch more killer conditions earlier and save lives as part of the NHS Long Term Plan, is estimated to prevent 2,200 heart attacks and almost 3,300 strokes over five years.

Almost 52,000 monitors have been delivered across the Midlands to patients and are similar to those used in GP practices.

Dr Jack Aw is a GP and senior partner of the Loomer Medical Group, where hundreds of patients in Staffordshire have already benefited from the scheme.

“During the pandemic we recognised that we needed to protect patients and staff. So, we started giving out grab bags so that our patients could monitor their own health and avoid going into GP surgeries”, said Dr Aw.

“The ‘grab bags’ contained a blood pressure machine and an oximeter to measure oxygen levels in the blood and were given to patients to take their own readings and relay them back to the doctor in a video consultation. So, we were delighted to sign up to the NHS blood pressure monitor scheme, which was a continuation of our commitment to offering patients remote monitoring so we can continue to provide care.

“The blood pressure monitors are a lifesaver and they have allowed us to see more people face-to-face. It’s a win-win situation which is providing convenience for patients and enables us to provide the best possible level of care.”

Patients wrap the small machine around their upper arm to measure their blood pressure reading and send the reading to their GP to review by telephone, email or using AccuRx Floreys, a digital remote monitoring platform.

The rollout supports the NHS Long Term Plan ambitions to prevent up to 150,000 heart attacks, strokes, and dementia cases over the next 10 years.

Dr Nigel Sturrock, Regional Medical Director at NHS England and NHS Improvement in the Midlands, said: “It’s vital that people with high blood pressure keep track of their levels, so they can report any significant changes. We know that high blood pressure that is not controlled puts patients at risk of a potentially deadly stroke or heart attack, and this simple but lifesaving innovation offers people efficient and convenient care”.

If you do not have your own home monitor, you can get your blood pressure checked at several places. Every NHS pharmacy in England is now able to provide the lifesaving checks to people aged 40 or over.

You can also get it checked at an NHS Health Check appointment offered to adults in England aged 40-74, at home or at your local GP surgery.

More information about the blood pressure test and home blood pressure monitoring can be found on the NHS website.