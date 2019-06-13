Newly refurbished Worksop pub reopens its doors

The Ashley Hotel Hungry Horse in Worksop threw its doors open this week and kicked off its new offering in style, showcasing the pub’s brand-new look following a six-figure makeover.

The venue has been significantly refurbished throughout and boasts an impressive bar area, together with improved viewing facilities to host the latest sporting events.

The Ashley'Worksop'Nottinghamshire

The revamped venue in Carlton Road reopened today (Thursday, June 13).

The Ashley Hotel Hungry Horse team also welcomed the chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, Councillor Deborah Merryweather, to try out the new facilities.

The place to be for big games, the Ashley Hotel Hungry Horse is equipped with SKY, allowing sports fans to watch their heroes on multiple screens with high quality sound throughout the venue.

The bar area has also been enhanced with the addition of contemporary tiling and an improved drinks range, with additional cask ales now available.

Guests can also enjoy their drinks in the extended beer garden which features additional seating and new outdoor lighting.

Samuel Thorpe, general manager at the Ashley Hotel Hungry Horse, said: “We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating the reopening and our Worksop neighbours really came out to support us.

“Our guests are at the heart of what we do, so it was great to be able to mark the reopening with the local community.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Coun Deborah Merryweather to enjoy the new offering too – they really helped to kick off the festivities.

“We’ve already had great feedback on the revamped bar and the sports viewing areas, with many guests planning their next visit around the upcoming matches.

“The team and I can’t wait to welcome new and returning visitors to the Ashley Hotel Hungry Horse very soon.”