The women's walk and talk group will be held at the Canch fortnightly at 2pm.

Go Out Get Active (GOGA) Bassetlaw has set up its first women-only walk and talk group, funded by South Yorkshire Social Prescribing Network.

The first meeting was held on March 3 and will be running fortnightly from 2pm at The Canch Cafe in Worksop.

Each session is led by two leaders with mental health first aid training where women can talk openly about anything they would like in a confidential setting.

Goga Bassetlaw is a project that is working across the district to support those who are inactive or have a long term health condition to get active by taking part in fun, safe and inclusive activities.

Paula Graham, development officer at GOGA, said: “Our motto is: It's okay not to be okay.

“Being outdoors is good for your mental health - it's a no barrier group, we just want people to turn up and come and join in.”

What other groups are there?

Stay Pawsitive dog-friendly Walk n’ Talk: Meets at 2pm every Tuesday, Idle Valley, Retford

Men’s Walk n’ Talk Group: Meets at 11am on the last Saturday of each month, Langold Lake, Langold

Men’s Walk n’ Talk Group: Meets at 10am the second Saturday of each month, Idle Valley, Retford

Men’s Walk n’ Talk Group: Meets at 10am the second Saturday of each month, Kings Park, Retford