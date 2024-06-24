Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers of a new ‘slow girl’ women’s only running club in Worksop have been shocked at the speed of its runaway success.

The group was set up by Amy Hopkinson, aged 34, who wanted to create an inclusive running group for slower runners, suitable for people of all abilities.

And just 4 week’s after launching Amy already has 56 people attending.

She said: “There’s lots of running groups out there and a lot of them say suitable for all abilities but the reality is that’s not always the case so I got chatting to a few of the girls I did a charity 5k with and said we really need a running club that is inclusive, has no judgement is for people of all shapes and sizes and all abilities and that’s where the slow girl running club came from.

Since launching the Slow Girl Running Club has attracted up to 56 members

“We really seem to have hit the sweet spot with it and we can’t believe how many people have been coming, we definitely didn’t expect to get the numbers we’ve been getting but it’s great we have such a laugh, we chat, plod off and a lot of people stay and have a chit chat at the end.

"Some people do a 5k others do one loop, a slow jog, some walk. At our group we don’t care how many walking breaks you take or how slow you go, it’s just about getting out there and enjoying it”

The free running club is part of the Your training Partner, helping finding people training partners launched by Amy’s husband Adrian to help find someone to run with her on dark winter evenings.

The slow girl running club is suitable for people of all abilities

Amy, of Sameon Close, Worksop added: “The feedback so far has been fantastic people always comment on how inclusive it is and how everyone is so welcoming and supportive."It’s really not your average running club it’s about just coming along giving it a try in a nice social atmosphere and enjoying a lovely half hour walk, jog or run around a lovely lake in the sun.”

The group meet Wednesday at 6pm at Langold Lake and the sessions usually last around 45 minutes.

The group is free.