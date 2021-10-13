Diversity Fitness, in Worksop, has raised more than £1,000 over the last six months.

The new 24-hour gym first opened at the end of 2020 but has only been fully open since April as lockdown restrictions were lifted, and has made a pledge to focus on one charity a year to raise money for.

Diversity Fitness gym members at the National Fitness Games in Loughborough.

The gym’s fitness manager, Alicia Haste, said: “Charity work is a big part of what we do, and it’s something we’re looking to continue each year with a different charity.

“We always wanted to do a lot of work with charity as a business - we think it's important and gives more purpose to events.”

The Diversity Fitness team has raised the money through holding their own sports days and football simulator events.

The gym also took part in the National Fitness Games in Loughborough in August, and offered free training for eight to 12 weeks in return for a charity donation or sponsorship for anyone who wanted to take part in the games.

Diversity Fitness staff Alicia, Daniel and Alicia.

The next external sport event is set to take place in Watford in November. It already has double the amount of people signed up to take part in the training sessions.

Diversity Fitness have thanked everyone who has donated so far, and to T W Jeffery Building Contractors for its sponsorship.

Alicia added: “It's a charity close to all of our hearts.”

The gym will be holding an open event from now until October 31 to allow people to try the gym for just £1, the proceeds of which will be donated to Cancer Research UK.