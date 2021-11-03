Ivy House Fostering Agency is hosting a launch event.

Anyone hoping to find out more about fostering can come along to Ivy House Fostering Agency at the Turbine Business Centre in Shireoaks, Worksop on November 12 between 12pm and 5pm.

Katie Duffield from the agency said: “We aren't looking for perfection and you don't have to have formal qualifications, we are looking for genuine people with real life experiences who can offer a home to the most vulnerable children in our towns and cities and in return, as part of our fostering team commitment to you, we offer individualised support, a competitive financial package and care from a stable, experienced and dedicated team.

"We value difference in culture, backgrounds and life experiences.

"So, whether you are single, in a same sex relationship, married, are disabled, have children or not, own or rent your home or are retired, the door at Ivy House is always open to discuss your fostering enquiry.

“We would love to hear from you so just pick up the telephone and talk to us.

“We are already established but have been unable to launch due to Covid and are looking to recruit new fostering families and introduce ourself to the Worksop community.”