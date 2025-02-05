New subscription policy for the Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, Worksop Guardian and Hucknall Dispatch

We are proud to have been serving the Nottinghamshire community with trusted, fact-checked local news for decades now.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a lot has changed since our papers launched, and over the last decade more and more of our readers have chosen to access our news online instead of buying the printed product.

While this means our audiences on the Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, Worksop Guardian and Hucknall Dispatch, are as big as they have ever been, it presents a significant challenge to our business model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quality local journalism costs money and, unlike the BBC, which is funded from a license fee, we are a commercial business and must generate revenue from our activity in order to ensure we can sustain our operations.

NationalWorld has launched a new subscription policy on all of its websites

Until recently all content on NationalWorld’s hundreds of websites around the country has been free to read and ad funded. In the present climate, we don't believe that an ad funded business model alone can sustain local publishers like us long term. It is for this reason that we have chosen to ask readers to pay in order to read some of our online content.

The majority of our output will remain free to read, however readers will find limits to how many stories they can read online for free, without subscribing. Some content which is more expensive to produce, for instance court reporting, may be placed behind a paywall and therefore only available to subscribers or readers of the printed newspaper.

Subscribers will have the benefit of a lighter ad load on the website, with 70% fewer adverts, resulting in faster load times and unlimited access to our content.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Readers who chose not to subscribe will find their allowance of free articles resets each week, refreshing their capacity to browse the website for free.

Once you have reached your weekly free story quota, or if you click on one of our premium stories, you will see a message inviting you to subscribe.

Andy Done-Johnson.

Digital Editor for Nottinghamshire.

NationalWorld.