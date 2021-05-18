New season at Belvoir Castle launches this weekend with 1940s-style knees-up

Nottinghamshire residents are being encouraged to visit the long awaited re-opening of the castle and gardens with a celebratory 1940s knees up this weekend. Picture credit: R J Brown

A celebratory 1940s knees-up event reminiscent of a street party will take place at the popular Leicestershire venue.

There will be swing bands, an aerial skirmish display, re-enactments, historic vehicles and tanks, tales from veterans, live music, dancing and a vintage fairground with swing boats, chair-o planes and hook-a-duck will take place on the lawn and cannonades in front of the castle on Saturday and Sunday (May 22 and 23).

Belvoir Castle rises like a fairy palace over the plains of the Vale of Belvoir and is one of the finest regency homes in England, boasting a treasure trove of stunning binge-worthy interiors.

With its new Regency tearoom - The Avery - in the castle serving afternoon tea, a visit this season will be a must for Nottinghamshire folk wanting a real-life Bridgerton experience.

The revamped tearoom is a confection of pale blue and white with gorgeous globe chandeliers, bird themed murals and decorative flower arches, with dainty dishes served on beautiful china.

Among the highlights of the upcoming season will be the chance to go behind the scenes of England’s finest Regency castle as a personal guest of the Duchess of Rutland and hear about the parties and balls thrown by the 5th Duchess of Rutland at the height of the Regency era as well as ‘the nuts and bolts of living in England’s most romantic and most impractical castle.’

Emma, Duchess of Rutland, said: “We are so excited to be throwing open the doors of our castle once again. We have lots planned for the new season, so I do hope to see both our valued regular visitors and some new faces coming to discover this special place.”

Advance online timed tickets for morning and afternoon slots can now be booked for the castle and garden, with prices starting from £9 for child, £18 adult. Friends of Belvoir enjoy free entry and no need to pre-book.

Season highlights include:

Duchess Days

June 25 and September 24

The Great Gatsby Outdoor Theatre

Thursday July 8 and Friday July 9

Belvoir Castle Flower & Garden Show

Saturday July 17 and Sunday July 18

Summer Concert

Saturday August 21

Listen to tribute bands in a beautiful lakeside setting.

Tickets on sale soon.

Festival of the Horse

Saturday September 11 and Sunday September 12

More details to be announced.

Halloween Activities

Saturday October 16 – Sunday October 31

Regency Christmas

November 15 – December 23

December 27 – January 5

For more information on the season ahead, and to book tickets for a castle and garden visit and the 1940s Weekend, go to www.belvoircastle.com

