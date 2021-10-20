New scooters and wheelchairs to help residents with mobility issues access Worksop town centre

Bassetlaw District Council has added six scooters and four wheelchairs to the 25 already available under the Shopmobility scheme thanks to the Better Care Fund, which is administered by Nottinghamshire County Council.

Shopmobility is a services that enables people to loan scooters and wheelchairs to travel around Worksop and Retford town centres within a limited boundary. A fee is required for the use of Shopmobility’s wheelchairs and donations can be given towards the hire of scooters.

Shopmobility in Bassetlaw has a series of new scooters and wheelchairs

Cabinet member for housing at Bassetlaw District Council, councillor Steve Scotthorne said: “Having this equipment readily available for hire makes Worksop and Retford more accessible for residents and visitors who are experiencing restricted mobility.

“Social isolation has been a prominent issue throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, so we hope that those with limited mobility who are living in, visiting, or shopping in Bassetlaw will use the Shopmobility service and experience the mental health benefits that come along with spending more time outdoors and in the company of others.”