New scheme to support older people through live music starts up in Retford

A brand new venture called Songs & Scones that aims to particularly support older people – including those living with dementia – and their carers is making its Hucknall debut tomorrow (Wednesday).

Run by Inspire – which runs the county’s libraries for Nottinghamshire Council – guests at this special event, at Hucknall Library, will be treated to a live performance by harpist Ruth Lee, alongside a warm welcome, a cup of tea or coffee and, of course, a delicious scone.

Songs and Scones is part of Healthier Happier Connected Creative, a two-year programme supported by public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

The programme brings monthly music, arts and wellbeing activities developed for older adults and particularly those experiencing memory loss or dementia, to Hucknall and Retford libraries.

They also welcome their families, carers, and anyone at risk of social isolation.

Songs and Scones is the first strand of the new Healthier Happier Connected Creative programme.

The second strand is Connect & Create, which involves unleashing creativity through the artistic process and will feature 48 creative wellbeing workshops will be delivered with commissioned artists, focusing on the joy of creation rather than on perfecting a finished piece.

Through art and creation, artists will encourage collaboration and community, and invite people to just enjoy the process.

The third strand is Mind & Movement, which will concentrate on promoting health and wellbeing through physical activity and accessible health information and support, for a fun, gentle way to stay active and social.

Inspire’s partners at Your Health Notts will deliver opportunities for socialising, exercise and age-relevant health information in a way designed to keep participants moving as well as enabling them to meet others, and boost their wellbeing.

Peter Gaw, Inspire chief executive, said: "We are grateful to Arts Council England for funding this important programme, and we’re looking forward to working with independent artists alongside our incredible partners at Live Music Now and Your Health Notts to bring joy to people who may feel isolated within their communities.”

After this week, further Songs and Scones sessions will take place at Hucknall Library on June 11 and July 9 with all sessions running between 2pm and 3.30pm.

Find out more about the Healthier Happier Connected Creative programme at inspireculture.org.uk/happierhealthier