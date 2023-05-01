News you can trust since 1895
New £500,000 fund open to support ‘Green’ community spaces in Worksop

Applications are now open for a new Green Spaces Fund which will support communities across Nottinghamshire to enhance their local environment and encourage more people to make the most of their green spaces.

By Stella HaywardContributor
Published 1st May 2023, 18:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 18:01 BST

The Green Spaces initiative is the latest phase of the Community Matters Fund run by National Grid Electricity Distribution.

The fund, paid for entirely by shareholders, has awarded £4.3 million to grassroots organisations since 2021.

The aim of the fund is to support the development of green spaces to bring communities together, encourage more wildlife and biodiversity, improve air quality and reduce noise, as well as delivering health benefits, and creating employment and volunteering opportunities.

The National Grid Electricity Distribution Green Spaces Initiative in action.
Applications are welcome from community organisations of all kinds, particularly those supporting vulnerable groups to overcome barriers to accessing green spaces. Projects that create volunteering opportunities for members of the local community are also encouraged to apply.

The Green Spaces Community Fund is open to community organisations and charities of all sizes working in the National Grid Electricity Distribution area in the East Midlands.

Jill Russell, National Grid environment manager, said: “We’re committed to empowering communities and promoting sustainability across our region. The launch of the Green Spaces Community Fund is a testament to this commitment and we're excited to support grassroots organisations to create green spaces that benefit everyone. We believe that access to green spaces is essential for the wellbeing of both individuals and communities, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of this initiative on our communities."

The fund will award grants of up to £2,000 for unregistered organisations. Registered charities and eligible non-profit companies can apply for up to £10,000.

Applications for the Green Spaces Community Fund could include the following:

  • Planting spaces and new allotment creation in existing green spaces;
  • Bee banks, bird/bat boxes, wildflowers, ponds, trees, hedges, and other projects to improve biodiversity;
  • Development of unused land into green spaces;
  • Gardening workshops and allotment activities to bring vulnerable members of the community into green spaces, including sensory or mindfulness garden creation;
  • Access pathways, ramps and seating in in parkland or nature reserves;
  • Redevelopment of existing green spaces to encourage greater community use;
  • Forest school education sessions for young people or craft workshops in nature;
  • Innovative approaches to create or develop green spaces for public enjoyment.

The closing date for applications is Friday, May 12. See nationalgrid.co.uk/community-matters-fund

