New police cadet base launched in Worksop for young people to make a difference

A new police cadet base has been launched in Nottinghamshire to provide dozens of young people with the opportunity to make a difference in their communities.

Nottinghamshire Police has worked closely with a school in Worksop to host the base and offer additional spaces on the scheme, which first welcomed new cadets in January 2025.

Sergeant Vanessa Wake, of Nottinghamshire Police’s engagement team, which includes the cadets programme, said: “This is a really exciting time for Nottinghamshire Volunteer Police Cadets and I’m pleased that we can now offer this fantastic opportunity to even more young people across the county.”

Volunteer Police Cadets are the nationally recognised police uniformed youth group in England and Wales.

Worksop police cadets.

In Nottinghamshire, junior cadet sessions are available to those at secondary school between Years 7 and 11, with senior cadet sessions available to those in Years 12 and 13.

Sessions can include visits from different police departments, assisting with community events and initiatives, and other fun activities.

Recent sessions have included conducting a speeding operation in Nottingham city centre, a visit from the off-road bike team, and a Dragons’ Den-style teambuilding activity with the Royal Navy, where cadets had to design and build a new gadget from the materials provided.

The Worksop cadets recently took part in a drugs and county lines session to increase their understanding and awareness of substances, and how to keep themselves safe.

Along with Worksop, Nottinghamshire Police operates cadet bases in Mansfield, Bulwell, Bestwood, Joint Police Headquarters in Arnold, and Hyson Green.

Cadet Zach Wilby said: “I like how cadets is interactive and fun, and the leaders are really nice. I feel really happy here because it's fun and I’ve met lots of friends.

“I’ve learnt that they can be hidden in everything.

“They come in lots of different forms and now I know what to be aware of to keep safe.”

In Worksop, antisocial behaviour is down 15 per cent this financial year according to the latest figures from February 2025 – which is greater than the county reduction of 10 per cent.

Neighbourhood officers have been working closely with residents and partners to ensure the area sees a reduction in criminal activity.

This is being achieved through increased high-visibility patrols and organising events at a local youth club to engage with young people.

Cadets is another tool available to help support this aim by building bridges between young people and the community to prevent crime by addressing the root cause.

A total of 31 cadet leaders, made up of police officers, staff and civilian volunteers, offer their time, skills and knowledge to operate the force’s six cadet bases by running weekly sessions during school term time to 148 young people across Nottinghamshire.

Sergeant Wake added: “A new base has been opened in the North of the county to make this programme accessible to young people in the surrounding area where we previously did not have a presence.

“Nottinghamshire Police now operates cadet bases in Mansfield, Bulwell, Bestwood, Joint Police Headquarters in Arnold, Hyson Green, and Worksop.

“Cadets is not about recruiting police officers of the future, but to encourage young people to challenge themselves and gain confidence.

“This scheme helps to develop the life skills of young people such as problem-solving, team building and communication in a fun and interactive way to help them make positive life choices.

“Our cadets in Worksop have made an excellent start to the programme and I look forward to seeing their development over the coming months.”