New plan to deliver day services for people in Nottinghamshire who need social care

Day services are currently offered to 1,500 people, mainly in day service buildings, including older people, people with physical disabilities, learning disabilities, dementia, autism and mental health needs.

A draft day opportunities strategy has been developed following a period of engagement with people who currently use the services, their families and carers, and the results found people wanted to do more things in the community, meet friends and do things in the evenings and at weekends.

The strategy sets out a vision where mainstream leisure and employment support is accessible to people, either by giving them the skills and confidence to use services independently, or by being supported by a personal assistant or shared lives carer.

People told the council they wanted to do more things in the community, meet friends and do things in the evenings and at weekends.

Councillor Boyd Elliott, chairman of the adult social care and public health committee, said: “People have told us they want to access more services in places like cafes and pubs.

“We recognise that some people with higher levels of need will still require the specialist support offered by our day services, but we also want to offer more diverse opportunities for people to learn new skills and hobbies in their local communities.”