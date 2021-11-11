Peter Pinnock, aged 23, was reported missing from the town on Tuesday November 9.

New images of the pair have been released by Nottinghamshire Police.

They were taken at around 10am on Wednesday November 10 near Nottingham Train Station.

Police are concerned for the safety of Peter Pinnock, missing from Worksop, and his mother Joanne.

Peter is a black Caribbean male, of slim build, 5ft 7inches tall, with black dreadlocked hair and a London accent.

Peter was wearing a dark coloured hooded coat and dark trousers when he was last seen.

It is believed Peter is with his mother, Joanne Pinnock, and officers are also concerned for her safety.

She is 5ft 6 inches tall, slim build with long black braided hair.

Joanne wears glasses and has a piercing above her top lip on the left.

She was wearing a floral patterned hooded coat, a pink top, black leggings and grey Adidas trainers. She was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who has seen Peter or know where he might be, should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 601 of 09/11/2021.