New Nottinghamshire police dog candidate showing great promise in training

Trainee Police Dog Russo, a Belgian Malinois, has had a tough start in life and found himself in the care of a rehoming charity in Essex, but is said to be showing great promise in his new career.

After impressing expert trainers at Nottinghamshire, he was approved for training and is currently undergoing an intensive licencing course with his handler PC Lee Huffer.

Once a dog has been assessed for its suitability, training is based on play, with exercises based on fun and reward that gradually increase in complexity as the dog is put under greater pressure.

Police dog Russo is showing great promise as he undergoes training with Nottinghamshire Police. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

All general-purpose police dogs must meet strict national standards and are assessed by an independent examiner before they can go on patrol with their handlers.

Existing dogs and their handlers must also pass an annual inspection to ensure they are operating at the level required.

PC Dean Allen, an experienced dog handler and trainer, explained: “A lot of what we are doing is identifying and enhancing the dog’s natural abilities.

“Once we know we know we have a dog that is obedient and has the drive and curiosity we are looking for, we can start teaching it the things we need it to learn.

Police dog Russo in action during a training session. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

“We're teaching it to be suspicious.

"We're teaching it to search for property and for people.

"And we’re teaching it to track, which is actually something that all dogs can do but few actually use that skill.

“So, we're looking at the skills that these dogs have got from nature and then helping them progress that skill so that they can assist us in tracking criminals.

“So far Russo seems a fantastic little dog and we’re very confident he’s going to get through his training.”

Nottinghamshire Police currently has 24 police dogs, a mixture of general-purpose animals for chasing and tracking; and specialist sniffer dogs for detecting drugs, cash, firearms and other contraband.

Most handlers work with a general-purpose dog and a sniffer dog, which live full-time with them to ensure a close working bond.