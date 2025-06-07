New Nottinghamshire police dog and handler will soon be on patrol

PC Katie Brough and PD Rooster of Nottinghamshire Police.

A new police dog and handler will soon be on patrol – after coming through 13 weeks of arduous training.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Katie Brough and PD Rooster completed their final licensing assessment on Thursday last week, proving themselves adept at all the core disciplines of canine policing.

PC Brough, who joined Nottinghamshire Police in 2019 with an ambition of becoming a dog handler, has also completed an advanced driving course in order to take on the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rooster – the last of a line of dogs to be named after Top Gun characters – is an 18-month-old German shepherd who has excelled during training.

One of 15 general purpose police dogs in the force, he will live full time with his handler and is trained to find people and property, and also to detain criminal suspects.

PC Brough said: “When I think of where we started together and where we are now I feel a huge amount of pride.

“Being a dog handler is all I’ve ever wanted to do in the police so I am incredibly grateful to all the trainers and handlers who’ve helped me so much over the last few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rooster has been absolutely amazing and I really couldn’t have asked for a better first dog.

PD Rooster.

“He loves his job and does everything with such enthusiasm.

“As a police dog handler, you’re continuously developing that partnership with your dog and developing skills together – so I am just really looking forward to getting out there and working with him in the future.”

Sergeant Nick Dachtler, of Nottinghamshire Police’s dog section, said: “Becoming a dog handler is in an enormous challenge for any police officer, and Katie has more than risen to the challenge.

“From day one she has impressed us with her enthusiasm, determination to learn and her very strong bond with her dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted to her that she has now successfully licenced and know that she and Rooster will make a formidable crime-fighting team moving forward.”

Becoming a dog handler

Candidates for the dog handler course must have a minimum of two years of front-line policing experience.

They must then attend a two-day assessment exercise where their affinity for dogs and other natural attributes are assessed by expert handlers.

They must then come through a formal interview panel before going forward for training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If they haven’t already done so, successful applicants also have to pass an advanced driving course before they move onto the 13-week dog handling course.

During the course of their partnership, dog and handler will regularly be reassessed to ensure they are meeting the high standards expected of them.