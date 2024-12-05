New Nottinghamshire County Council leader can’t rule out tax rises – but says they will be kept as low as possible

The new leader of Nottinghamshire Council says he cannot rule out a tax rise next year – but says people can be ‘assured’ rates will be kept as low as possible despite the authority facing rising costs.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Sam Smith (Con) was formally ratified as the council’s new leader on December 5, taking over from Coun Ben Bradley.

Coun Smith sits as the county representative for Newark East and is also a Gedling Councillor for Trent Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He takes over as leader with Nottinghamshire Council facing an expected £31m cost rise in adult social care due to the Government’s increase of the National Living Wage and National Insurance.

New county council leader Coun Sam Smith says he can't rule out tax rises. Photo: Submitted

This figure is expected for the 2025 to 2026 financial year, and relates to the paying of external contractor charges.

There is also a further expected cost of £4.5m in National Insurance EMPL charges the council will face as an employer of its own staff.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Coun Sam Smith said: “We are lobbying the Government, making noises to the Government how to offset that increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had a motion that sets out our argument to the Government to take into account what their dreadful budget is having on residents – we are calling for them to think again.”

The increased costs to councils from Living Wage and National Insurance increases, announced by the Labour Government on October 30, raises questions over how local authorities will offset those costs.

Coun Smith said he cannot 'make any commitment' on future council tax rises at the moment but added residents can be 'assured' it will be kept as low as possible.

He added: “Under the Conservative administration at County, we have never increased council tax by the maximum allowed, we have kept it as low as possible while delivering good services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last April the council increased tax bills for county residents by 2.84 per cent plus a two per cent rise for a second charge, the Adult Social Care Precept, for a total of 4.84 per cent.

This is 0.15 per cent below the maximum 4.99 per cent councils were allowed to increase bills by that year.

The new leader also defended the Conservatives’ record before upcoming council elections.

The council’s current composition is 34 Conservative seats, 15 Labour seats, 15 seats for the Independent Group and two Independent members – meaning the Tory majority is just two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next county council election is due to take place in May 2025.

Coun Smith said: “I’m extremely proud of the work the Conservatives have done here – work to County Hall, libraries in every community, SEND services improving.

“The £60m into roads, youth services across communities, well-managed budgets, absolutely thanks to Conservative oversight of that.”

Coun Kate Foale, Labour group leader, said: “I wish him well but my worry is he just seems determined to carry on as if everything was fine - it really isn’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you’re knocking on doors and talking to real people, people are not getting the services they require, the Conservatives are not doing such a good job - they can’t because their Government starved councils of money - they let the public sector go into complete decline.”

She said keeping council tax low is 'obviously a good aim', but added: “The trouble is, we’re so limited now because the mess that the Tories have left us in, I’m not quite sure where that would leave us.

“The last two budgets they’ve said ‘we’ve not gone to the maximum amount’, but it’s a small percentage off the maximum- that’s just a joke isn’t it, treat people with respect.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, said the council has 'really been focused very inwardly for five or six years' and it now needs to 'get its house in order in terms of helping communities'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to Coun Smith's comments on council tax, Coun Zadrozny said: “This council does do things like adult social care and children’s care - you can’t put people’s lives at risk.

“If raising council tax is the only way of bridging the gap this time, the Conservatives have got to do what’s morally right rather than what’s politically right for them.”

The council’s revised funding shortfall over the next three years is expected to be £64m with the current in-year shortfall forecast at £4.4m.

Nigel Stevenson, the authority’s finance director, previously told the LDRS that he is 'confident' the in-year shortfall will come down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is due to get the Local Government Settlement by December 23 – outlining how much funding it will get from Whitehall.

It will then work towards finalising its official budget by next February, including any decisions on council tax from April onwards.