New memorial mailbox to post letters to your lost loved ones at Babworth Crematorium

It follows the success of a similar initiative at one of the crematorium’s sister sites, Gedling Crematorium, which proved popular, with more than 100 letters and cards posted within the first few weeks.

The Letters to Heaven initiative was the idea of nine-year-old Matilda, daughter of Gedling Crematorium’s memorial advisor, Leanne Handy, whose father died in 2003 and mother passed away in 2017.

Leanne said: “It all came about because Matilda was always saying she wished we could send Mamma and Grandad birthday and Christmas cards for them to read. She was four when my mum died, and never met my dad.

A new memorial post box which allows people to send ‘Letters to Heaven’ to their loved ones has been installed at Babworth Crematorium.

“Now the post box is in place, I am so pleased people are using it and taking some comfort from it, as another way of feeling connected to their loved ones.

“We were thrilled by the positive response and I feel very proud. We’ve had amazing comments from members of the community who have used it, about the comfort they have gained from writing letters and cards.

“The memorial post boxes are available to absolutely anyone who wants to write a message to someone who’s no longer here.”

Amanda Carr, Babworth Crematorium manager , said: “Having seen the response to the first memorial post box at Gedling Crematorium, I am pleased to have installed something similar here at Babworth, enabling our bereaved communities to have access to this wonderful asset too.

“Feedback has shown the process of writing a letter, or perhaps a birthday card, to a lost loved one has already brought therapeutic comfort to many people.

“Now, the communities in and around our crematorium can do the same thing.

“No address or stamps are required on any of the letters or cards.

“The memorial post box is just another way in which we can provide emotional support to local families and is part of the uniquely personal exceptional care that all Westerleigh Group’s crematoria are committed to deliver.”