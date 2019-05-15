New lifesaving equipment fitted at Worksop nursery

A lifesaving defibrillator has been installed at a nursery school in Worksop.

The new piece equipment is located in the reception area of Busy Bees Nursery in Celtic Point, Worksop, and is available for all members of the public to use in an emergency of someone going into cardiac arrest.

Emily Atkins, nursery manager, said: "As a company we take health and safety very importantly and we focus on this daily within our settings.

"Therefore we decided it was time to give something back to the community's supporting them with health and safety, so we came to the decision of having defibrillator's fitted in the majority of our 347 sites across the UK.

"We feel it is very important that our children attending the settings learn about health and safety, and we feel having the defibrillator's will help towards this as the children are now learning about what to do in case of emergencies such as how to dial 999.

"Some of our sites, such as mine in Worksop, are located on retail parks therefore we feel the defibrillator's are really going to help the general public if needed, due to us being based in a busier public area.

"We are very proud as a nursery to have the defibrillator fitted and really would like to get the message out there that we have this life saving piece of equipment in our nursery."

The defibrillator has been paid for by the nursery company and it has been fitted to the wall.

Emily said: "We have received manuals on how to use them and the staff that are pediatric first aid trained are given training on them.

"The majority of my staff are pediatric first aid trained, and we are in the process of sending them so by the end of the year they will all be pediatric first aid trained.