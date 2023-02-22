New inclusive play equipment installed at Worksop park to encourage children of all abilities to play together

The new inclusive items, located amongst the existing play equipment include:

Ability Swing with Enclosure - Wheelchair Swing Ability Space Whirl - 1.9 m Inclusive Roundabout Tubular Ally Glockenspiel Inclusive Free Standing Music Panel

Councillor Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council said: “The introduction of inclusive play equipment at the Canch is part of our ongoing commitment to providing quality green spaces that can be enjoyed by our local community.

Councillor Julie Leigh pictured at the new ability swing

“The Canch already features changing places and disabled toilets. We hope that the addition of this inclusive equipment adds to the accessibility of the park, giving people greater confidence to use and enjoy it.”

“It isn’t possible to have equipment of this type in every neighbourhood park so we try to ensure that the facilities in our Green Flag parks are accessible to as many people as possible. We will also be seeing significant improvements to the water play area this spring and that is hugely enjoyed by young people of all abilities.”

The installation follows on from the results of a survey carried out by the council that asked residents to have their say on the proposals, with 89 per cent of respondents ‘strongly agreeing’ that the Canch should feature the inclusive play items.