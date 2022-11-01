Here are the latest of Bassetlaw’s establishments to receive new food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Hideaway at 1 Bridgegate Centre, Bridgegate, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on October 27

• Rated 5: Old School Tea Rooms at Ollerton Road, Carburton, Nottinghamshire; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Rondo Lounge at 20 The Square, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on October 21

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Blyth Services A1, Blyth, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Maharaj at Bridge Inn, Main Street, Dunham On Trent, Nottinghamshire; rated on October 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: White Horse Inn at High Street, Misson, Nottinghamshire; rated on October 13

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: