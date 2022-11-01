New food hygiene ratings given to seven Bassetlaw restaurants, takeaways and pubs
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Bassetlaw’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Here are the latest of Bassetlaw’s establishments to receive new food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Most Popular
• Rated 5: The Hideaway at 1 Bridgegate Centre, Bridgegate, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on October 27
• Rated 5: Old School Tea Rooms at Ollerton Road, Carburton, Nottinghamshire; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: Rondo Lounge at 20 The Square, Retford, Nottinghamshire; rated on October 21
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Blyth Services A1, Blyth, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on October 13
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Maharaj at Bridge Inn, Main Street, Dunham On Trent, Nottinghamshire; rated on October 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Advertisement
• Rated 5: White Horse Inn at High Street, Misson, Nottinghamshire; rated on October 13
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Subway at 23, Bridge Place, Worksop, Nottinghamshire; rated on October 27