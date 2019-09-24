New Director of Nursing appointed at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals

A new Director of Nursing has been appointed at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

David Purdue is taking on the new role as Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals, following a six-year tenure as the organisation’s Chief Operating Officer.

An integral role at the Trust, the Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals provides clear leadership to clinical staff, overseeing the development and delivery of outstanding patient care, while driving the organisation’s strategies for ‘Quality’, ‘Patient Experience’, ‘Research and Development’ and ‘Infection Prevention and Control’.

David said: “I am delighted to be taking on this next challenge, as well as the next step in my journey at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH).

“The Trust has recently refreshed its vision to be the ‘safest Trust in England, outstanding in all that we do’ and I believe that our nurses, midwives and allied health professional colleagues are absolutely integral to this ambition. I can’t wait to get started.”

With almost 30 years of experience within the NHS, David qualified from the Nottingham School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1990, working initially within cardiology at Queen’s Medical Centre before specialising in coronary care at City Hospital.

Following a second spell at Queen’s, the local resident set up a number of cardiac nurse-led services before going on to work at the NHS Modernisation Agency.

After returning to a patient-facing position in 2004, leading the specialities of Cardiothoracics and Emergency Medicine, David joined what was then Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in October 2008 as Divisional Nurse Manager for Medicine, before rising to the position of Chief Operating Officer in July 2013.

An extremely effective Executive Director, during his time in post, David helped to implement a number of positive changes, with the Trust now boasting some of highest performing services in the country, as well as hosting a pair of Emergency Departments which are often region-leading.

A passionate patient advocate, David is returning to clinical practice and will oversee the Trust’s approach to safety and quality, while supporting the organisation’s over 2,000 nurses, midwives and allied health professionals.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at DBTH, said: “Given his previous commitment to the Trust, I believe David will be an extremely talented, committed and hardworking Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals.

"David is one of our most prominent and effective leaders, and we have benefited from his insights and expertise for a number of years. I believe he will apply the same rigour and candour to his new role and I look forward to the innovations he, and his team, will bring to this particular area of the organisation.”

David Purdue will commence in role as Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals with immediate effect, as well as retaining his position as Deputy Chief Executive.