Sarah Hawkhead has been appointed to the role having started out her career as a cleaner at Bupa.

Early in her career she quickly realised she had a passion for helping those who often struggled to find support elsewhere.

At the suggestion of a colleague she moved into a support worker role at Bupa and there she discovered the passion that would define her career.

Sarah Hawkhead has been appointed director of care at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

She later joined Hollybank Trust – a charity that works to enrich the lives of children and adults with complex disabilities – where she worked for 18 year often studying alongside her day job to achieve a host of qualifications including a first class degree in nursing.

Sarah’s drive is matched only by her passion for her work; something she felt as she arrived at Bluebell Wood.

“The minute I walked through the doors at Bluebell Wood I felt that same passion that I felt when I started out in health and social care,” said Sarah.

“I feel incredibly lucky and proud to be a part of such an amazing team and I am genuinely passionate about expanding the provision we offer to children, young people and their families.