New construction centre coming to Worksop to help the unemployed build essential skills

An application submitted to Bassetlaw District Council which seeks to change the use of one of the units at the multi-million-pound Vesuvius Development to ‘educational’ has been given the green light by planners.

Under the terms of the initial planning consent for the site off Sandy Lane, units could be utilised primarily for retail and industrial use – with a range of different businesses already operating from the site.

But now, site owners have been given the go-ahead to amend the use of Unit 11 on the site to house educational training, allowing provider Construction Skills People to legally operate from the park.

The new Vesuvius development

A report to the authority states: “The education facility would be aimed at providing skills to people who are currently unemployed with skills in construction.

"This will be broken into two parts. Firstly, a three week course will provide basic skills in construction and a seven week course providing a diploma in

‘construction multi-skills’.

"The proposed opening hours are 9.am to 3:30pm, Monday to Friday.

"The course will provide skills in a number of disciplines including plastering, painting and decorating, woodwork, tiling and brickwork. It is proposed

that there will be five staff, one administrative apprentice and around 20 students.”

The report states that construction is a growing employment sector within Bassetlaw, although the number of people employed in the building industry in the district remains lower than the national average.

The application was approved with conditions.

Last year, your Guardian reported that a range of other businesses had already moved onto the site, including gym and fitness training company Crossfit Worksop and Endeavour Martial Arts, as well as retailers including as Kitchen Craft, Escape Hot Tubs and Rother Valley Optics.

The site, off Sandy Lane, has also become a hub for auto companies from Just Tyres, DV Autos Ltd, Epic Detail and electric vehicle charging specialist Powerpoint to Shark Eye’s research and design centre.