The community fridge is open to everyone, so residents can access fresh food that would otherwise have gone to waste.

The surplus food is donated by local businesses, including the Co-Op.

Advertisement

The volunteer-run fridge opened this week in Little Yorkshire, Wales Road, Kiveton Park.

A new community fridge has opened in Kiveton Park.

It said: “Set up by local businesses and people with support from the Co-op and others, it will be open to anyone in the community who would like to donate food or have access to it.

Advertisement

“The community fridge is open to everyone in the community – without any need to be referred or having to prove eligibility – to access fresh food that would otherwise have gone to waste.

“Food is donated by businesses, with the Co-op donating surplus food from its stores.

Advertisement

“The fridge will be open to enable residents and local businesses to share surplus food and for anyone to help themselves to quality food that would otherwise be wasted.

“Donations of unopened, packaged foods within their use-by date and raw fruit or vegetables are also welcome from anyone who would like to donate them.”

Advertisement