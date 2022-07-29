New Changing Places facilities at Clumber Park

Changing Places are life changing toilet facilities which provide comfort and dignity to people with profound and multiple learning disabilities.

These amenities enable those with serious impairments to get out and about and enjoy the day-to-day activities many of us take for granted.

Located in the Turning Yard, close to the main café, the Changing Places toilet provides a spacious private area with specialist equipment, including a ceiling track hoist, grab rails, height adjustable washbasin, and a wall-mounted adult-sized mobile changing bench.

The opening of the new Changing Places facility at Clumber Park.

Steff Rae, Clumber Park’s visitor operation and experience manager, said: “For many families, Changing Places toilets are essential to visit somewhere like Clumber.

"This new facility will enable people with complex care needs to have a comfortable and happy day out here.”

The new Changing Places facility is now available to use and will be open every day from 10am – 5pm and accessible with the users radar key.

Users are asked to bring their own strap for the hoist.

The Changing Places unit will complement Clumber Park’s existing accessible offer which includes a lift in the Discovery Centre, powered mobility vehicles, a side-by-side bike and a wheelchair platform bike.