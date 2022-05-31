New canine campsite near Sherwood Forest is 'paw-fect' staycation for dog lovers

The Canine Campsite, close to Sherwood Forest, has been unveiled by camping experts, Camping in the Forest, featuring pup-sized tents, doggy camping chairs and even tiny sleeping bags for pampered pooches to enjoy the great outdoors in style.

Dogs staying at the new Sherwood Pines campsite enjoyed a host of exciting activities during their trip, including complimentary chew toys and leisurely strolls through the nearby forest and woodland before relaxing in the ulti-mutt canine accommodation.

And after a fun-filled day exploring the local area, the furry friends were able to make use of their very own ‘doggy spa’ on site, to soap up and wash off mucky paws.

The pups could also be seen kicking back in doggy deck chairs and enjoying the scenery in style with sunglasses and mini bandanas to help get them into the holiday spirit.

Described as the ‘ideal way for pampered pooches to unwind and get back to nature’, the Canine Campsite concept could be the future for doggy camping holidays in the UK.

To help get four-legged friends in the mood for a holiday, Camping in the Forest is giving away mini tents for stays this summer, but pet owners will need to be quick to grab one for their pooch, as there are only a limited number available.

Rebecca Phipps, marketing manager of Camping in the Forest, said: “Camping holidays are a great way to spend time with loved ones and enjoy the great outdoors, and that goes for our four-legged friends too!

“Our Canine Campsite in Nottinghamshire provided the perfect opportunity for pets to experience all the excitement of a summer staycation, with their very own miniature versions of everything you might expect on a camping trip, from tiny tents to pup-sized sleeping bags.

“We anticipate the concept will be very popular with dogs (and their owners), so would advise applying now for the chance to get your own mini tent to enjoy the paw-fect staycation this summer.

“For anyone not lucky enough to get hold of a tent, we also welcome well-behaved dogs at 14 of our campsites across England and Scotland – so whether you’re seeking an adventure amongst nature or can’t wait to switch off and relax, we have something for everyone – and their furry friends.”

For the chance to get your hands on a mini tent, visit www.campingintheforest.co.uk/caninecampsite before Friday, June 24, and provide your details to enter into the prize draw.

Camping in the Forest offers dog-friendly sites across the UK, with miles of walking trails for pooches and their owners to enjoy in the vicinity of the campsite grounds and paw-some views of the forest and beautiful glens. In the interests of everyone’s safety, all dogs need to be kept on a lead whilst in the campsite grounds.

To book a stay at the 40-acre Sherwood Pines campsite, visit www.campingintheforest.co.uk/england/sherwood-forest/sherwood-pines-campsite.