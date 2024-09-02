Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burger chain Wendy’s are set to open a brand new restaurant in Barlborough.

The venue at Tallys End, Barlborough, Chesterfield will officially open on September 13 from 10:30am.

The new restaurant will provide fans with the signature Wendy’s items they know and love across breakfast, lunch and dinner, including the Baconator®, Dave’s Single™, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and of course the Frosty® dessert in chocolate AND vanilla.

A spokesman said: “These favourites are joined by an exclusive range of items only available in the UK, including chicken fillet nuggets and the Curry Bean Burger – square just like Wendy’s beef burgers.

"Stay tuned for huge opening offers! to be revealed. We expect hundreds of people to be queuing through the day for a taste of our famous fresh never frozen square burgers at great value prices.”