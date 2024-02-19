Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The outlet at Mill Green Way, Clowne was opened on Saturday by members of the Just Good Friends Club, which supports adults with learning disabilities. Colleagues at B&M nominated the town-based club which received £250 in store vouchers to continue its good work.

Thirty new jobs have been created in the new B&M store. The manager, who has declined to be named, said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback so far has been fantastic.”

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries including food, drink and pet food. There is also a selection of health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, gifts and games.